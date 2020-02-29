World ANALYSIS: THE BIG READ How the coronavirus outbreak is changing global politics The epidemic could weaken Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, feed conspiracy theories and lead to closed borders BL PREMIUM

There is a plaque in the English seaside town of Weymouth which records, matter-of-factly: “The Black Death entered England in 1348 through this port. It killed 30-50% of the country’s total population”.

International epidemics are a centuries-old phenomena that have often changed the course of history. The Black Death, which some believe originated in China and others trace to the Crimea, caused devastation across Europe — bringing social, economic and political turmoil in its wake. Centuries later, it was European explorers who carried new diseases across the Atlantic — creating epidemics that decimated indigenous populations in the Americas.