Huawei will steal all Britain’s best-kept secrets, US warns
China will be able to target citizens and exploit their hopes and fears, says Trump’s national security adviser
24 December 2019 - 11:01
The White House has stepped up warnings to the UK about allowing Huawei into its 5G telecommunications networks, saying that any such move would pose a risk to MI5 and MI6, the British secret intelligence services.
Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser, told the Financial Times that any UK government decision to allow the Chinese telecoms company to participate in the country’s ultrafast 5G networks risked giving the Chinese Communist party access to the “most intimate” details of British citizens and the ability to steal national secrets.
