World Read all about it! Roula Khalaf to helm FT as Lionel Barber steps down Khalaf is ‘thrilled’ to be running ‘the greatest news organisation in the world’ and will be the FT’s first female editor since it was founded in 1888 BL PREMIUM

London — Roula Khalaf has been appointed editor of the Financial Times (FT), succeeding Lionel Barber, who is stepping down after a 14-year tenure that put the news organisation on a profitable footing even as its traditional print business was upended.

In an e-mail to staff on Tuesday, Barber announced his 34-year career at the paper would end in January when he leaves “the best job in journalism” and is replaced by his deputy, Khalaf.