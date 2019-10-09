Renminbi and yen chip away at dollar dominance
Central banks are slowly stepping away from the use of the US currency
09 October 2019 - 16:58
The US dollar has long towered over global markets and finance. But cracks are starting to appear in the edifice.
The greenback’s pre-eminent role in official funds and international trade is formidable and unlikely to fade quickly. But the latest data from the IMF on central banks’ reserves show a subtle shift away from the dollar that analysts say could signal a rethink on the political risk embedded into US assets.
