World Ukraine gas mogul feels the heat of US impeachment probe Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky employed Joe Biden's son — and is now at the centre of the Donald Trump scandal

Kiev/Moscow — When Ukraine’s kleptocratic elite fled to Russia after a pro-Western revolution in 2014, former minister Mykola Zlochevsky suddenly found himself the target of an international investigation into the sources of his wealth.

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office froze $23m in Zlochevsky’s bank accounts in April that year as part of an FBI-led attempt to recover a staggering $100bn in assets allegedly stolen by president Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage, known as the “Family”.