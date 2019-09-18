World What’s up with the Fed? The answer to why the Federal Reserve is pouring money into the financial system lies in short-term issues and structural market changes BL PREMIUM

New York — One of the most important sources of financial market lubrication came under severe strain this week, raising concerns that the US Federal Reserve’s attempt to unwind post-financial crisis intervention may have gone too far.

Repurchase agreements are the grease that keeps the financial system wheels spinning, allowing different market participants to borrow and lend to each other to cover short-term cash needs.