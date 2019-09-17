Fed to inject $75bn into financial system to staunch repo rate surge
The Fed’s intervention sends the repo rate tumbling back towards zero after surging to as high as 10%
17 September 2019 - 17:45
The Federal Reserve said it would inject $75bn into the financial system to staunch a sharp rise in US short-term funding costs.
The cost of borrowing cash in exchange for US Treasuries overnight using repurchase agreements — known as repos — surged on Tuesday to as high as 10%, according to Refinitiv data.
