World Fed to inject $75bn into financial system to staunch repo rate surge The Fed’s intervention sends the repo rate tumbling back towards zero after surging to as high as 10% BL PREMIUM

The Federal Reserve said it would inject $75bn into the financial system to staunch a sharp rise in US short-term funding costs.

The cost of borrowing cash in exchange for US Treasuries overnight using repurchase agreements — known as repos — surged on Tuesday to as high as 10%, according to Refinitiv data.