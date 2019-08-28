World Nigerian truckers are more safe and earning more, all thanks to a logistics app Shipping a container from China to Lagos is sometimes cheaper than moving one from the Lagos port to the other side of the city BL PREMIUM

Tin Can Island — Until a year ago, Friday Ighodaro spent three or four nights a month getting pulled out of his 30-tonne Steyr truck on the unlit highways of rural Nigeria by armed robbers. They know that long-haul truckers carry cash advances for provisions along the way, he said.

“Nowadays in Nigeria when you carry money, it’s very dangerous,” he said. Bandits prowl the roads across the country, “but now when they stop you on the road, when they see the Honeywell sign, they know we don’t carry cash”.