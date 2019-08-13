China can only castigate Hong Kong so much, due to the corporate ties that bind

When millions of Hong Kong residents marched peacefully against a controversial extradition bill in early and mid-June, it was relatively easy for companies and investors in the territory to avoid taking sides.

But as initially peaceful marches have given way to an increasingly violent “flash mob” rebellion, with pitched battles between protesters and police breaking out at multiple locations every weekend, Chinese officials are beginning to lose their patience. They are now demanding — and receiving — overt demonstrations of corporate support for an end to the protests.

Over the weekend, prominent Hong Kong business figures signed a public petition urging a cessation in the protests. The signatories all want to avoid the controversy that has recently engulfed Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s flagship airline controlled by the Swire Pacific group.

On Friday, China’s aviation regulator criticised the airline for not moving fast enough to punish a pilot arrested by Hong Kong police for allegedly participating in a riot, as well as two other employees suspected of leaking the flight itinerary of a Hong Kong police football team. Cathay subsequently suspended the pilot, fired the two staff implicated in the information leak, and warned the rest of its employees that participating in illegal protests not authorised by the police could lead to dismissal.

On Tuesday, as protests disrupted flights at Hong Kong’s airport for a second consecutive day, Swire issued a statement condemning “all illegal activities and violent behaviour”.

The reasons for the durability and intensity of the protest movement are complicated and deep-rooted. They range from fears that Hong Kong’s civil freedoms are rapidly eroding to sky-high property prices and Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam’s botched handling of the extradition bill saga.

But rather than focus on these difficult-to-resolve root causes, President Xi Jinping’s administration has instead blamed the continuing unrest on shadowy UK, US and other “foreign forces” supposedly bent on undermining Beijing’s sovereign authority over Hong Kong.