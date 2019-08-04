PLEASE LINK TO LEONID BERSHIDKSY PIECE ON MUSIC CASSETTES

San Francisco — A group of researchers are quietly commercialising an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven lie detector, which they hope will be the future of airport security.

Discern Science International is the start-up behind a deception detection tool named the Avatar, which features a virtual border guard that asks travelers questions.

The machine, which has been tested by border services and in airports, is designed to make the screening process at border security more efficient, and to weed out people with dangerous or illegal intentions more accurately than human guards are able to do. But its development also raises questions about whether a person’s propensity to lie can be accurately measured by an algorithm.

The Avatar — whose “face” appears on a screen — asks travelers a series of pre-configured questions and decides whether they are lying. It films a person’s responses, analysing information including their facial expressions, tone of voice and verbal responses, and looks for “deception signals” such as involuntary “micro-expressions” that could be triggered by the cognitive stress of trying to deceive.

The Avatar then makes a decision about an interviewee’s truthfulness, categorising them as green, yellow or red. In a border control scenario, those classified as green would proceed without further checks, and everyone else would be questioned by a human guard.

The Avatar — it stands for automated virtual agent for truth assessments in real-time — is based on federally funded academic research and could be on the market in six months, the company says.

‘There is no Pinocchio’s nose’

Discern was founded last year by scientists from the University of Arizona as a way to monetise the technology they had developed in an academic setting over the past decade. In October 2018, the company entered into a joint-venture agreement with a partner in the aviation industry — which Discern says was a well-established company that it could not yet name — to sell the “credibility assessment” tool to airports.

The partner is currently testing prototypes, and will begin marketing the machines in the coming months, says Discern. Final tweaks are being made to the wording of questions, some of which have prompted unexpected responses.