Why isn’t Nasa flying people to the Moon, after all, it’s been done before?

What Artemis can do is draw from years of technological advances. Apollo used no solar power; solar panels will help to produce electricity for Orion and Gateway, potentially saving huge amounts of fuel. Carbon composites will make some parts lighter.

And IT has changed beyond all recognition. It is often pointed out that the Apollo spacecraft had less computing power than a smartphone. Any serious calculations had to be done by ground control, leading to the frantic scenes dramatised in the film Apollo 13.

“If we lose communications for whatever reason, the crew has all that on-board processing capability to get themselves home. For Apollo, they were really, really dependent on the ground,” says Rob Chambers, human space flight strategy director at Lockheed Martin, which has the contract to design Orion. In future, you may be able to solve a problem without calling Houston.

Today, Orion’s processing power will still be below 500MHz — significantly less than a MacBook. There will be no touchscreens, partly because they are incompatible with the astronauts’ thick gloves. Nonetheless, the computing power is sufficient that the astronauts will be unlikely to miss their intended destination on the Moon by 6.4km — as Armstrong and Aldrin did. When they return to Earth, they will not have to land in the middle of the Pacific Ocean; instead, they will have sufficient control to land near an island off northern Mexico.

Computing has made design more efficient, and reduced the need for expensive testing. “When I design a spacecraft, it takes me an afternoon. It would have taken 10 people a month because I can use a computer, and they couldn’t,” says Rogers, of the Aerospace Corporation.

In 2005, Nasa engineers redesigned the Apollo landers, and brought down the mass of the spacecraft by about a tonne. The agency says most of the difference came from “lighter avionics and batteries”. Yet technology is not everything. “It’s just amazing what they were able to do with slide rules,” says Chambers of Lockheed Martin. “More often than not we have concluded in the end the solution that Apollo used was the right solution.”

In many ways, Artemis will be less revolutionary than might be expected. “The physics has not changed,” space experts say. Orion will look quite similar to Apollo. It will be sent up on SLS, a rocket that has a similar shape, size and lift to the Saturn V, used in the Apollo missions.

That rocket will still use fossil fuels; hopes for nuclear rockets have faded. “Rocketry today is about where aircraft were around 1940,” says Launius, Nasa’s former chief historian. Even Musk, the pioneer of electric cars, sees no immediate path to electric rockets.

What Musk and Bezos are promising is re-usable rockets. These may be deployed to take supplementary objects to Gateway, though they are still a work in progress.

Boeing, whose rockets are not re-usable, says it is “decades away” from heavy-lift duties; the SLS can carry far bigger loads than SpaceX’s current biggest rocket, the Falcon Heavy. Nasa wants other parts of the mission to be re-usable — particularly the landing craft.

A Mars mission would require more efficient recycling of water and oxygen, deeper understanding of the effects of space on human health and an ability to use materials found in space. We know the Moon has ice, which could, in principle, be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen and used for fuel. But we don’t know if the ice deposits are in a usable form — for example, in contiguous deposits rather than scattered over large areas. And who owns the ice, anyway?

From 2024, Nasa will explore turning the Moon’s ice into fuel. Eventually it wants the Moon to become humanity’s “deep space laboratory”, where astronauts can trial technologies and examine the Earth’s past. (Since the 1970s, planetary scientists have come round to the view that the Moon was formed from the debris thrown up when the young Earth collided with another fledgling planet.)

But it will not be ready for 2024. The initial mission will involve only a scaled-down version of Gateway because of the time constraints. Nasa has given itself until 2028 to establish “sustainable missions”. “What’s going on is a little deceptive,” says Logsdon, of George Washington University. “[The 2024 mission] is basically a one-off thing.”

As for a “Moon village” — a stated aim of the ESA — humans first have to learn how to survive a lunar night, the two-week period when temperatures drop as low as minus 190ºC. “Closed-loop recycling” — where all the astronauts’ waste is re-used — is still an ambition rather than a reality.

Without re-usable rockets, closed-loop recycling or a clear blueprint for keeping humans on another planetary surface, the next lunar mission will have more in common with Apollo than it will with any missions to create a future colony on the Moon or Mars.