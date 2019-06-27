Robots step in to help plug worker shortages in Europe

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa offered convincing evidence that he is in control and not just in office
The officer had been assigned to Bolsonaro’s plane for the final leg of his return flight from the G20 summit
Former president Jacob Zuma has at least agreed to ‘appear’ at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. But what that will entail is far from clear
The sugar maker says the police are investigating an unnamed former executive for his role in an accounting scandal that has forced the company to restate financials
Sappi’s Southern African operations CEO, Alex Thiel, talks to Business Day TV about SA’s manufacturing sector
Survey shows large-ticket purchases such as cars and homes are dwindling owing to economic uncertainty
New paradigm in portfolio management uses the mental accounting bias to produce an asset allocation based on a threshold target and risk preference, write Mohamed Ismail and Kgothatso Nyabela
When washing the car or mowing the lawn is more fun than watching cricket, it’s time to take stock of why failure is the ODI default mode for the national side
Size, strength and effortless comfort offered in the Mercedes-Benz GLS limousine-style SUV
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.