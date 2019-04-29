A very cold war: Russia and its rivals fight for control over Arctic Ocean riches
The rapid thaw in the icy waters around the North Pole is creating a giant geopolitical flashpoint as rivals scramble to catch up with Russia’s proactive push for supremacy
29 April 2019
