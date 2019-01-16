FT: Can Theresa May soldier on in spite of Brexit rejection?
The UK prime minister has little time to regain momentum, and must make a statement by January 21 on a new plan of action
16 January 2019 - 12:09
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.