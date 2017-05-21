An election that could seriously improve our health
The World Health Organisation is over-worked and under-funded as cross-border pathogens increase; it gets a new leader next week
21 May 2017 - 06:36
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.