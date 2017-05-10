Moon Jae-in offers South Korea stability after turmoil
The former human rights lawyer and the son of impoverished North Korean refugees plans to move the palatial Blue House to central government premises and keep the door open to North Korea
10 May 2017 - 06:48
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.