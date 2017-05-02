Cancer fund failure highlights the dilemma of pricing drugs
The UK’s Cancer Drugs Fund was an expensive mistake — and a scandal, with only 18 of 47 treatments offering any survival benefits
02 May 2017 - 13:07
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.