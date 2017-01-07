What price are you paying for your bad driving habits?

London — Bad drivers spend an extra £560 a year on fuel because of excessive accelerating, braking and cornering.

New research from Direct Line has found that people with a smooth driving style squeeze far more mileage from each visit to the petrol station. That cuts the average number of fill-ups from 20 a year to 12, it said, wiping 40% off the annual fuel bill in the process.

The insurer analysed more than 319,000 journeys from 2,000 drivers using Direct Line Drive Plus, its telematics product. These drivers use a variety of devices such as black boxes and mobile phones to send data about their driving style to the insurer, and receive a discount for doing so. Those who drive well get a better price when it comes to renewing the policy.

"One of the things we look at is smoothness," said Gus Park, commercial director of motoring at Direct Line. "If drivers are jerking around, accelerating and braking sharply, they are more likely to have accidents."

"And as a rule, the more time you spend with your foot pressed hard to the floor, the more fuel you’ll use," he said.

According to Ptolemus Consulting’s connected mobility forecast, about one-tenth of passenger cars in the UK have embedded telematics devices. That is far higher than in most other parts of Europe.