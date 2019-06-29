Putin: Paranoid about a popular uprising but in praise of Peter the Great

The JSE edged a little higher in cautious trade on Friday, while June was the best month for the bourse in more than a year
From June 27, all new content that would have appeared in Rand Daily Mail will be published only in the BusinessLIVE Opinion section
The Russian president opens up to Lionel Barber and Henry Foy about his thoughts on ‘Donald’, the US, China, Syria, globalisation, Biblical values and, his bête noire, liberalism
Appeal court creates grey area by casting doubt on aspects of a high court ruling in claim against Sanral, writes Koketso Lediga
Lebashe Investment Group will ensure continuity of the business with the retention of key management and promoting ‘quality journalism’
But the surplus is a deterioration on the R4.76bn surplus recorded in May 2018
Loyalty is on the decline as small outfits nail the more established brands, customer satisfaction survey finds
Futuregrowth’s success shows that commercial and social considerations can be combined — but not if pension funds are forced to invest in dysfunctional SOEs
Dispensing coaching advice does not absolve Danny Jordaan, Safa president for life, and Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani of blame
Drama, dystopian fiction, intrigue and mystery: your weekend binge watching is sorted
