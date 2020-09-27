SECOND TAKE
THE LEX COLUMN: US sales of DVD players rise sharply
Pandemic boredom has given film discs an unexpected boost over streaming
27 September 2020 - 19:54
Across the US more than 2-million people still receive Netflix DVDs in the post. Making millions of dollars from the industry you are trying to kill off is an odd look for a tech giant — akin to Google running a telephone directory business or Facebook selling photo albums.
Understandably, Netflix prefers to keep its legacy distribution business quiet. DVDs were hardly mentioned in the company’s latest earnings report.
