Opinion / Editorials SECOND TAKE FINANCIAL TIMES: China's abuse of Uighurs is an outrage Deradicalisation programme appears to be an attempt to eliminate an entire culture

China’s internment of Uighurs and other Muslims in the north-western Xinjiang province is a moral outrage. In the name of fighting terrorism the People’s Republic has imprisoned as many as 2-million people, according to estimates from the US state department.

In a chilling example of the euphemisms behind which authoritarians can hide a policy of ethnic cleansing, the Chinese government describes the prison camps in which Uighurs are shaved, fed pork and forced to renounce their religion as “vocational training centres”.