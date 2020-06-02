Opinion / Editorials THE FT VIEW How Jim Crow and Donald Trump conspired to kill George Floyd Trump’s toxic and race-baiting rhetoric, and Covid-19, has laid bare the lot of African-Americans in their own country BL PREMIUM

The editorial board

Social unrest has spread across America and beyond in reaction to the police killing of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer. It has brought even more attention to the racial inequality and economic bifurcation in the US — and the ways in which they are inexorably linked — which the Covid-19 pandemic had already laid bare.