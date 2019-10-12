A Brexit deal is in the best interests of all sides
Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar have narrowed their differences over Northern Ireland
A sliver of light has pierced the gloom of the Brexit negotiations. Since the British and Irish premiers strolled through a Cheshire garden on Thursday, progress on an insurance policy to prevent a future hard border in Ireland has been sufficient for the EU to agree to “intensive” talks. Some 1,200 days after Britain’s In-Out referendum, any such advance is welcome. Boris Johnson’s UK government has insisted Northern Ireland cannot remain in the EU customs union as a matter of principle, yet a majority of its residents disagree. Allowing talks to founder on this one issue — risking the most damaging no-deal Brexit — would be a travesty.
To be sure, the broader shape of Johnson’s Brexit is a long way from the softer alternative this newspaper has favoured. Sealing any agreement, moreover, will require a spirit of pragmatism and compromise long lacking on all sides. Yet if Britain’s prime minister is genuine about wanting a deal, he should build on this progress. He must be rea...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.