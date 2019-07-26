Emerging markets need to grab space created by lower rates

Emerging-market (EM) economies are faltering. The IMF’s latest downgrade to global growth projections for this year —the fourth consecutive cut — was entirely driven by a lowering of expectations across emerging Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Emerging markets are still growing around twice as fast as advanced economies. Yet the expected gap with advanced economies in GDP growth is now almost a full percentage point lower than a year ago, with GDP growth in EMs projected to be the lowest for a decade this year.

Many EM central banks have tried to prop up growth by pre-empting the US Federal Reserve in lowering interest rates during recent months. South Korea, Indonesia and SA are among the most recent. This is welcome but is unlikely to be enough to reinvigorate output. Weak productivity, lack of productive capacity and the slow pace of domestic reforms must also be addressed.

The US-China trade spat has exposed the vulnerabilities of export-orientated economies in many EMs. Global trade growth slumped to a seven-year low of just 0.5% in the first quarter of 2019; expectations for this year are now less than half the pace recorded two years ago.

The structural shift in China to a more consumption-orientated economy has also disrupted supply chains across Asia and in EM commodity exporters. A handful of lower-income countries have gained market share from China, but not by enough to offset overall losses. The slow pace of domestic reform is another constraint, particularly in Latin America.

The expected reversal in US interest rates will offer some relief. EM central banks should continue easing domestic policy where space permits, supporting consumption and investment.

While growth in EMs may be at a decade low, the external vulnerabilities are not on the same scale as 10 years ago. The number of countries running fiscal and current account deficits is now much lower, foreign exchange reserves are higher and debt denominated in foreign currency is on a downward trend.

But pressure points remain, not least the failure to invest in productive growth capacity, which would help insulate domestic economies from future external shocks. Easier monetary policy globally provides an opportunity to do this. EM economies should not squander it. /London, July 24

