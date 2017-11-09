FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Debt and equity should be taxed the same way
Treating interest as something it is not gives companies an incentive to finance themselves with debt rather than equity
09 November 2017 - 08:51
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.