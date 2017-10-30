THE LEX COLUMN: Amazon: sleepless in Seattle
Less than a dozen companies in the world earn more than Amazon’s $160bn in annual revenues, and none apart from Amazon offer growth rates consistently better than 20%
30 October 2017 - 05:58
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.