Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Steinhoff separation and IPO will boost Pepco Group Operator of discount chains is expanding amid higher demand BL PREMIUM

You can’t knock a bargain. Discount retailers have lured shoppers and investors with everything from cheap toiletries to costume jewellery. The UK’s B&M is worth more than Marks and Spencer and Pets at Home bundled together. In the US, Dollar General outranks Walgreens Boots Alliance.

That has emboldened Steinhoff, a conglomerate rooted in SA, to offload Pepco Group, operator of discount chains Poundland, Dealz and Pepco. A Warsaw float — reflecting the predominance of Polish stores within Pepco — would have a mooted enterprise value of about €4.7bn, including net debt of €187m. At 21.3 times last year’s ebitda, that would put Pepco at a premium to regional peers, including B&M...