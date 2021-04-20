SECOND TAKE
THE LEX COLUMN: Steinhoff separation and IPO will boost Pepco Group
Operator of discount chains is expanding amid higher demand
20 April 2021 - 14:45
You can’t knock a bargain. Discount retailers have lured shoppers and investors with everything from cheap toiletries to costume jewellery. The UK’s B&M is worth more than Marks and Spencer and Pets at Home bundled together. In the US, Dollar General outranks Walgreens Boots Alliance.
That has emboldened Steinhoff, a conglomerate rooted in SA, to offload Pepco Group, operator of discount chains Poundland, Dealz and Pepco. A Warsaw float — reflecting the predominance of Polish stores within Pepco — would have a mooted enterprise value of about €4.7bn, including net debt of €187m. At 21.3 times last year’s ebitda, that would put Pepco at a premium to regional peers, including B&M...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now