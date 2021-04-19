Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Regulatory technology can create post-Brexit advantage The City of London aims to strike a balance between the EU’s detailed, prescriptive approach and the patchy US one BL PREMIUM

The City of London needs to up its game to compensate for Brexit losses. That is one reason to welcome Friday’s push for more “RegTech” — regulatory technology — by the Square Mile’s governing body. Technological advances involving data science, machine learning and cloud computing have opened up new approaches to dealing with regulatory risk.

The predicted Brexodus of financial assets and jobs is under way. Banks and insurers have transferred £900bn of assets, just under 10% of the UK’s total. Staff moves have so far reached 7,400, according to consultancy New Financial. It is not all one way. Up to 500 EU-based firms are expected to open a UK office. But the toll on the City is likely to increase in coming years...