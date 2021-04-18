Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Why we shouldn’t worry about Covid-19 vaccine blood clots Individual risks vary: young people are perhaps at somewhat higher risk of side effects BL PREMIUM

Wrinkles and grey hairs notwithstanding, I must be younger than I had assumed. Sixty percent of the UK’s adult population have been vaccinated with at least one dose, but your columnist is not old enough to be one of them. Who knew?

This means I still have the joys of a jab ahead of me, and I can’t wait for the sweet superpower of immunity. All the available vaccines in the UK are hugely effective at preventing severe illness, and they look as though they greatly reduce transmission too...