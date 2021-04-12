Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Fear of disruption drives demand for banknotes Sweden has advised people to stash some cash in case of cyberattacks or other emergencies BL PREMIUM

Wallets, like suits and high heels, have been gathering dust in the pandemic. Sales of billfolds fell by a fifth last year as shoppers shunned cash in favour of contactless transactions. Demand for digital payments has more than doubled the market value of platforms such as Adyen, PayPal and Square.

Yet paradoxically, demand for banknotes is increasing even as their use in retail transactions declines. In the year to February there was a 12% rise in physical euros in circulation, a 13% increase for sterling and 17% for dollars...