SECOND TAKE
THE LEX COLUMN: Fear of disruption drives demand for banknotes
Sweden has advised people to stash some cash in case of cyberattacks or other emergencies
12 April 2021 - 14:19
Wallets, like suits and high heels, have been gathering dust in the pandemic. Sales of billfolds fell by a fifth last year as shoppers shunned cash in favour of contactless transactions. Demand for digital payments has more than doubled the market value of platforms such as Adyen, PayPal and Square.
Yet paradoxically, demand for banknotes is increasing even as their use in retail transactions declines. In the year to February there was a 12% rise in physical euros in circulation, a 13% increase for sterling and 17% for dollars...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now