Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Pandemic creates a tipping point To what extent should one be obliged to give workers something extra simply for doing their jobs? BL PREMIUM

Tipping is a touchy subject in the US. For some, it is a social obligation and a way to ensure good service. For others, it is a relic of the discriminatory Jim Crow era. For workers who are expected to bring their wages up to a legal minimum with tips, they simply help make ends meet.

Who to tip, how much to tip and whether to tip at all have become thorny questions since the pandemic closed restaurants and fuelled food deliveries. Surprisingly large sums are involved. One study says tips in the US food industry alone are worth $47bn a year...