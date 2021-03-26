Opinion / Columnists Pandemic comfort food offers too much solace Nostalgia and stress have driven many people confined at home to eat unhealthily BL PREMIUM

As Mary Poppins sang in the 1964 film, “Just a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down/In a most delightful way.” The song was inspired by the lyricist’s son being given his oral polio vaccine with sugar, and Krispy Kreme followed nanny’s edict this week, offering all Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 a free glazed doughnut daily for the rest of the year.

Doughnuts are not the only comfort food to have flourished during the pandemic. Sales of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, an 84-year-old product that was being left behind in the consumer shift to smaller, healthier brands, contributed to the growth in sales at Kraft Heinz last year...