SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Chinese exodus will hurt US investors most Many US-quoted Chinese companies are caught in a double bind but they still have strong growth prospects

After months of calling a market top in Chinese equities, large stocks have officially entered correction territory. The CSI 300 index, which tracks the largest companies traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, is down 15% from last month’s high. Tech stocks have led the fall.

There are three main reasons. First, US regulators have revived threats to delist Chinese companies quoted in the US. Second, Beijing is cracking down on the most lucrative units of its biggest tech groups, including Alibaba and Tencent. Third, investors fear monetary tightening. Officials are stressing the need for policies to reduce financial risks as well as support growth...