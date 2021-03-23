Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: Turkey’s new central bank chief backs Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodoxy Sahap Kavcioglu will have to find a way of reining in inflation without high interest rates BL PREMIUM

Here is a career tip for newly hired Turkish central bank governors: whatever happens, do not raise interest rates. Naci Agbal ignored that pointer. He was dismissed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the weekend.

Agbal tried to tame mid-teens percentage inflation with successive interest rate increases. He raised the policy rate by nearly nine percentage points to 19% since November. Turkish gyrations in borrowing costs reflect local conditions rather than a looming problem for all emerging markets...