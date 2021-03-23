THE LEX COLUMN: Turkey’s new central bank chief backs Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodoxy
Sahap Kavcioglu will have to find a way of reining in inflation without high interest rates
23 March 2021 - 14:06
Here is a career tip for newly hired Turkish central bank governors: whatever happens, do not raise interest rates. Naci Agbal ignored that pointer. He was dismissed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the weekend.
Agbal tried to tame mid-teens percentage inflation with successive interest rate increases. He raised the policy rate by nearly nine percentage points to 19% since November. Turkish gyrations in borrowing costs reflect local conditions rather than a looming problem for all emerging markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now