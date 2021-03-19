Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: What have we learnt from a year of Covid? If you show us images of selfish covidiots, we are more likely to be selfish. Show us noble altruists and we aspire to be like them BL PREMIUM

We are now about a year into the ohmygosh-this-is-for-real stage of the pandemic. A time, perhaps, for taking stock of the big decisions — and whether they were wise.

To my mind, there were two big calls to be made. The first: was this virus a deadly enough threat to merit extraordinary changes to life as we know it? The second: should those changes be voluntary or a matter for politicians, the courts and the police?..