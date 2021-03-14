Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Technology has turned back the clock on productivity Law of diminishing specialisation rules workplace as computers make office work ever more generalist BL PREMIUM

Has the economic clock started to run backwards? The defining fact of economic history is that over time humans have been able to produce vastly more of whatever goods and services they value. In The Wealth of Nations Adam Smith had no doubts that the foundation of this dizzying economic growth was specialisation — the division of labour.

Yet much modern knowledge work is not specialised at all. Might that explain why we all seem to be working so hard while fretting about getting so little done? As Philip Coggan writes in his epic history, More: The 10,000 Year Rise of the World Economy, Smith’s 1776 book was not the first to note the productivity gains that resulted from specialisation. Xenophon was making similar remarks in 370 BCE...