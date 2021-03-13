Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: Lockdown sceptic Scott Atlas: ‘The big issue exposed by Covid-19 is civil liberties’ As Trump’s coronavirus adviser, the radiologist lent weight to claims that the pandemic response was overplayed. But did he exacerbate the crisis? BL PREMIUM

To his supporters, Scott Atlas is the man who injected a welcome dose of common sense into the Trump administration’s coronavirus response at the most critical point of the pandemic in 2020. To his critics, he is the man whose irresponsible advice led to thousands of deaths. Right now, however, he is a man fumbling in his pocket for the mask he has just been told to wear by the stern-faced server at one of Washington DC’s most respectable restaurants.

Atlas is waiting for me outside Le Diplomate, a French bistro beloved of the American political class. “So, you don’t eat indoors at all?” he asks as we sit down...