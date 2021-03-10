Opinion / Columnists JANAH GANESH: The decline of democracy is not America’s responsibility The spread of freedom after the cold war was the exception to the autocratic norm BL PREMIUM

Were it not for Israel, a rash motorist could drive from Russia’s north-eastern, Alaska-facing tip to the south-western point of Angola without passing through a “free” or even “partly free” country. That daunting map alone earns “Democracy Under Siege”, a report by the Freedom House watchdog, its lurid title.

The authors then lather on the sombre details. In no year since 2005 have more countries improved their democratic institutions than weakened them. Recent malefactors include the strongest nation (the US) and the second most populous (India). China, the potential master of the century, scores nine out of 100 for overall freedom...