TIM HARFORD: The painful politics of vaccination Until the lockdowns can be eased for everyone, they should be eased for nobody

It isn’t often I receive an e-mail that makes me smoulder with rage. This one did, which was strange since it was perfectly polite. My correspondent wanted to know why he wasn’t allowed to meet his friends indoors for coffee. They were in their early 70s and vaccinated. Was there really a risk?

Inoffensive enough, you might think. But the question sat in my stomach and burnt. If you want to think clearly about the world, you need to notice your emotional responses to new information. I have become so convinced of this, I made it the central point of the first chapter of my book. So it was time to take my own advice. Why was I so angry?..