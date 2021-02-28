Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Coinbase/bitcoin: digital marketing Listing the US platform will take cryptocurrencies further towards the financial mainstream BL PREMIUM

Coinbase will be a stock riding a runaway train. The US cryptocurrency platform wants investors to think long term about the prospects for a global “open financial system”. Most will be unable to tear their eyes away from wild, short-term price swings in bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset.

This has its benefits. Coinbase, which has filed for a US direct listing, makes most of its money from commissions on crypto trades. Sales more than doubled to $1.3bn last year. The company has swung from a loss to net income of $322m as crypto prices jumped...