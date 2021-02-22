Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: The hard lessons of home schooling Concern about remote learning includes the long-term cost of lost education and mental health of teenagers BL PREMIUM

Last week’s meltdown involved a French test. The teacher was displaying questions on screen as a PDF document. As she scrolled down my son started to panic: he hadn’t finished the early questions yet, and now they had disappeared from view. He raised his hand to tell the teacher but she didn’t notice. When we found him, he was trying to explain the problem to her, through sobs, while ducking out of sight of the camera from embarrassment.

Just another day of remote learning, and my children are lucky: they have their own desks, rooms and computers. Their schools are well resourced. Not many can count all these blessings. Still, the cracks are starting to show...