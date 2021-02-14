TIM HARFORD: From vaccines to homework — why humans can’t stop overpromising
14 February 2021 - 19:35
Is there a more reliable source of disappointment anywhere in the world than my own daily to-do list? Each night I write down everything I plan to do in the morning, and I transfer all the uncompleted tasks from the previous day. I’ve done this for more than a quarter of a century. In 10,000 days, have I ever looked at yesterday’s list and nodded with satisfaction that every item had been ticked off? Not once.
I can take consolation in knowing I am not alone. Whether the task is as trivial as processing the past hour’s e-mails or as colossal as building a high-speed rail link or staging the Olympic Games, we almost always underestimate the time and effort involved...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now