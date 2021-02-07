Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Why investing in data is never money wasted BL PREMIUM

London — In 1935, officials in the British air ministry were trying to figure out whether it was possible to shoot down enemy aircraft with a death ray. Reader, they did not succeed.

Fortunately, the effort spawned something much more useful. Robert Watson-Watt and Arnold “Skip” Wilkins of the Radio Research Station suggested a better use for radio beams: spotting incoming bombers when the beams reflected off them...