Opinion / Columnists Contrarians are valuable, even when they’re wrong But not all are equal. Vexingly, some lockdown sceptics are giving the approach a bad name BL PREMIUM

A colleague recently tweeted that “Just because you have thoughts everyone disagrees with doesn’t make you valuable as a contrarian. You could also just be wrong.”

Being something of a contrarian myself, I felt inclined to differ. It seems to me that even a contrarian who turns out “wrong” is valuable, insofar as it encourages those with opposing views to scrutinise their own positions. Furthermore, who gets to establish who is “wrong” and who isn’t? When does that become conclusive? And, in the meantime, isn’t the contrarian position as valuable as the rest?..