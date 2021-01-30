Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: ELIOT HIGGINS: ‘We’re sitting on the precipice of the misinformation age’ The Bellingcat founder on his ‘people’s intelligence agency’, unmasking Navalny’s poisoners — and why he isn’t another Assange BL PREMIUM

“Ten years ago I would have found a call like this unbearable,” Eliot Higgins tells me. It’s not the most promising basis for a relaxed lunch.

When Higgins was young, he felt everyone was watching him. He was too nervous to speak up, too self-conscious to go to the pub. Even now, aged 42, he struggles to stress how extreme his anxiety was: “really terrible”, “really severe”, “tremendous”...