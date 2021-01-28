Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: GameStop: flash mob vs Wall Street Reddit investors behind company’s 1,700% stock increase this year BL PREMIUM

For most Americans, GameStop is a struggling bricks-and-mortar video game retailer. For investors, the company has become the epicentre of a war between hedge fund pros and the “Reddit bros”, whose concerted buying has pushed the stock up 1,700% since the start of the year, forcing short seller Melvin Capital to seek a cash injection from allies.

It would be tempting to dismiss the Reddit bros — some of them alt-right supporters — as “dumb money” and their frenzied buying as a Ponzi scheme. Instead, this is a cautionary tale of how social media can be co-opted to attack the financial establishment. Reddit may be changing Wall Street in the way Twitter and Facebook changed politics...