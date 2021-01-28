FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: GameStop: flash mob vs Wall Street
Reddit investors behind company’s 1,700% stock increase this year
28 January 2021 - 15:05
For most Americans, GameStop is a struggling bricks-and-mortar video game retailer. For investors, the company has become the epicentre of a war between hedge fund pros and the “Reddit bros”, whose concerted buying has pushed the stock up 1,700% since the start of the year, forcing short seller Melvin Capital to seek a cash injection from allies.
It would be tempting to dismiss the Reddit bros — some of them alt-right supporters — as “dumb money” and their frenzied buying as a Ponzi scheme. Instead, this is a cautionary tale of how social media can be co-opted to attack the financial establishment. Reddit may be changing Wall Street in the way Twitter and Facebook changed politics...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now