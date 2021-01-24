TIM HARFORD: We’re living in a golden age of ignorance
It is difficult to get rid of ignorance as distractions and political tribalism lead to conspiracy thinking
24 January 2021 - 16:25
Has there been a moment in modern history where so many people in free societies have believed such damaging lies?
It’s easy to point to the US, where nearly 90% of people who voted for Donald Trump believe Joe Biden’s election victory was not legitimate. No surprise, then, that there is considerable support for the recent violent attempt to prevent the democratic transfer of power...
