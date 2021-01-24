second take
THE LEX COLUMN: Glencore/Zambia: mine control
Zambia takes control of Mopani copper mine after buying out majority partner Glencore
24 January 2021 - 18:23
Zambia’s once enviable combination of copper reserves and low debt has reversed in the past decade. External debt for Africa’s second-largest copper producer has jumped, while economic growth has stagnated.
Last week Zambia’s government, led by President Edgar Lungu, boldly bought out Glencore, its majority partner in the Mopani copper mine, for $1 plus $1.5bn of debt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now