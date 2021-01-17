TIM HARFORD: Florence Nightingale: the pandemic hero we need
Most famous as a nurse, her innovative use of data helped also prevent many deaths from infectious diseases
17 January 2021 - 20:06
The Florence Nightingale Museum in London, devoted to the pioneering 19th-century nurse, is closing its doors indefinitely. Museum director David Green describes the plan as “hibernation”; the collection will remain on site at St Thomas’s Hospital.
The timing could hardly be more ironic. Last year was Nightingale’s bicentennial. The museum had invested heavily in a new exhibition; it opened in early March, less than a month before the UK’s long first lockdown. Countrywide celebratory events had been planned — I was to attend one organised by the Royal Statistical Society — but instead Nightingale was commemorated by the decision to name new emergency hospitals after her...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now