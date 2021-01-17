SECOND TAKE
THE LEX COLUMN: WhatsApp’s conflicting message
WhatsApp’s latest privacy notification has been a spectacular own goal for parent company Facebook. Spooked by what they assumed was a sudden encroachment on privacy, users have rushed to download rival apps. Yet the snafu need not derail Facebook’s plan to monetise messages.
What a difference a week makes. Dubai-based Telegram boasted that 25-million people joined in 72 hours after the WhatsApp notification. Signal, a privacy-focused messaging app created by a WhatsApp co-founder, topped Google and Apple app stores this week — boosted by Tesla boss Elon Musk’s Twitter post “Use Signal” to his 42-million followers. Shares in Signal Advance, an unrelated US-listed company, rose more than 400% as confused investors tried to capitalise on the shift...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now